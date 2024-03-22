Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 103,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,696 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $8.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HGTY

Hagerty Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.