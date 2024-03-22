CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $12.97

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.97, but opened at $12.66. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 8,003 shares traded.

CI Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -648.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.16 million. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

About CI Financial

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,948.53%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

