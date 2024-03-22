Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 958,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 585,473 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.66.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.
