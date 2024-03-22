Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 958,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 585,473 shares.The stock last traded at $5.60 and had previously closed at $5.66.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $5,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Stories

