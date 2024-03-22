Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.78

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 959143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,580,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

