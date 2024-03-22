Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 21.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $93,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.68. 2,994,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,843,004. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

