Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.11

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 11906090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

