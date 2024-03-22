Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.11

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.02, with a volume of 11906090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WEED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Price Performance
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canopy Growth
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.