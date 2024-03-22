PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Up 12.5%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 132,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 148,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

