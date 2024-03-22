Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 82583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.79.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.