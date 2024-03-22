Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. 5,368,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

