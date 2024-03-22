Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.60. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.
Intchains Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.21 million and a P/E ratio of -240.00.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
