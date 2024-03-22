kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.90

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 170448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

kneat.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.80.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.43 million. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 41.26%. On average, analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

