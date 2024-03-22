Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 117000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Osisko Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé peninsula of Québec, as well as the Mount Copper expansion project hosts the undeveloped copper resource in Eastern North America.

