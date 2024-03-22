Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $612,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.06. 245,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $175.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.