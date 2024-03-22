Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,952,000 after buying an additional 145,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.57. 2,049,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,542. The company has a market capitalization of $298.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,129,815 shares of company stock worth $314,260,663. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

