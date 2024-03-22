GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

GPS stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GAP news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,425 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $664,416.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock worth $2,942,522. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

