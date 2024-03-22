GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $25.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities upped their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 6,073,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. GAP has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $115,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

