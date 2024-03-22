GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GAP from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities lifted their price objective on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $28.14. 6,073,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,578,214. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $115,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,898,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GAP by 19.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of GAP by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 102,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

