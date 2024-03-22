iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000.

IWD traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $175.95. 1,007,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $160.37. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

