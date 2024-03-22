Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 4,045 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $38.86. 1,749,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

