CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 50,120,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,870,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $286.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

