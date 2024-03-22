Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$89.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$89.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATD. Desjardins decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 1.3 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Shares of TSE ATD traded down C$1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,913. The stock has a market cap of C$74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.58. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$63.15 and a 12 month high of C$87.27.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.