One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Stock Down 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 103,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.27. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in One Stop Systems by 36.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

(Get Free Report

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.