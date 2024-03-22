Bank of America Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $346.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $313.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

NYSE FDX traded up $18.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,576,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,042. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

