Despegar.com’s (DESP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Despegar.com Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Despegar.com

Shares of DESP stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.08. 1,341,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,073. The firm has a market cap of $798.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 2.01. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,193,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,954,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,983,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 970,051 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,566,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 909,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,622,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Featured Stories

