Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 17,013,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,298,543. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

