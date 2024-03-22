Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

3/20/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

3/8/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$14.20.

3/6/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

3/4/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$16.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.00.

3/1/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating.

2/29/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.

2/22/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – First Quantum Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

2/21/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.59. 984,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,800. The firm has a market cap of C$11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.18. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.7777202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

