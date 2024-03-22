Mike Rose Buys 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.42 per share, with a total value of C$148,543.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$62.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$311,259.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.41 per share, with a total value of C$277,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,021.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.48. The company had a trading volume of 511,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.88. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$52.85 and a 1 year high of C$74.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.65.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

