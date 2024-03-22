Ingredion (INGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2024 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/14/2024 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2024 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/6/2024 – Ingredion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $122.00.

2/7/2024 – Ingredion had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INGR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 142,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,051. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $118.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,617,000 after acquiring an additional 427,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,243,000 after acquiring an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

