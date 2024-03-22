Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $82.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Southern Copper traded as high as $105.07 and last traded at $104.91, with a volume of 843702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.