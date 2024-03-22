Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 114,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 104,954 shares.The stock last traded at $34.17 and had previously closed at $34.28.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

