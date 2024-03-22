General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,432,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,150,000 after buying an additional 2,394,604 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after buying an additional 1,127,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.