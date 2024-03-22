Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.