Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,314,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,369.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,413. The firm has a market cap of $634.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,248.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,046.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

