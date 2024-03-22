Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,974 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,165,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,925,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

