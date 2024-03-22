Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,342 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.73. 77,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,403. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

