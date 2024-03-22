Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.96. 501,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

