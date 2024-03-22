Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.59. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

