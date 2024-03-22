Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,728 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.07. 407,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

