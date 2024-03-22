42-coin (42) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.30

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $55,564.86 or 0.83663951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $0.30 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 74.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00130367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009470 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.