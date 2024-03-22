Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,616 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after buying an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after buying an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $136.86. The stock had a trading volume of 375,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

