Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,312. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

