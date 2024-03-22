Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. 2,857,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

