Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,606. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.