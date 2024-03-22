Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ VALN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $536.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

