Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday.
Valneva Stock Up 4.2 %
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
