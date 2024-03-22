Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.64% from the company’s current price.

CLDX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,465. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

