Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 77,617 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,543,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 235,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 2,498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 134,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metlife Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.45. 249,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

