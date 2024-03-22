Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $24.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $272.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Spire Global has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spire Global in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

