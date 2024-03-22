Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $24.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $272.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Spire Global has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Spire Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spire Global by 48.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spire Global in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

