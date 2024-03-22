Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.27. 266,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.