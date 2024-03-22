Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.11% from the company’s previous close.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MREO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,368,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MREO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 278,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 180.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 128,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

