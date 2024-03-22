Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,799 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after buying an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after buying an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. 1,176,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

